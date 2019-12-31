The wedding dresses of 2020 that you will want to wear

If you haven’t started shopping for your wedding dress yet, your journey begins right here.

If you’re planning a wedding in 2020 here are some of Mary’s Bridal Boutique’s top picks, trends, and styles. There were so many tried-and-true fashion choices on the runways this season—plenty of silk, bows, ball gowns, designer options, and floral embroidery aren’t going anywhere.

Though they’re all different, the trends for this year all share a key attribute: They don’t feel trendy or fleeting at all. Rather, they feel distinctly bridal and could be re-imagined season after season.

To find out more information about the wonderful gowns of 2020 visit Marysbridalutah.com or go to the Bridal Showcase going on this weekend, January 3rd-4th.

