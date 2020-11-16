The ways your marriage changes after baby

- On the second hour of GTU this morning, no money, no sex, and no time! This isn’t how you pictured parenthood with the man you love. Here’s how to get your relationship back on track. To read the entire article click here: https://www.parents.com/parenting/relationships/staying-close/marriage-after-baby/
- Dolly Parton has a new Christmas album, a Netflix special, and advice to get through the rest of 2020. The queen of country says we all need a little more Christmas spirit in our lives this year!
- And singer Harry Styles graces the cover of Vogue magazine in December. We’ll tell you why his cover photo and the interview inside is so record breaking.
- Plus, Ali is back on the show from maternity leave! The gangs all here and we hope you join us for a Monday edition of GTU.