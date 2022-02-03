The Wasatch Floral Summit happening in Utah this summer

Betsy Borden, owner of Dancing Daisies Floral is taking on Co-Hosting and organizing The Wasatch Floral Summit happening in Utah on June 26-28, 2022.

The Wasatch Floral Summit is an educational workshop and retreat for local and national floral designers, flower farmers, and farmer-florists of all experience levels. It will be held at Tifie Preserve in Morgan, Utah.

Borden will be teaching how to make wearables, from flower crowns to earrings and jewelry. These are big for the wedding party. They are made using rustic wire, clippers, florist tape, and floral pieces. The finished product can be worn in several ways, tied with a bow in the back.

To get a little more information about the event, we tossed it over to Stephen Workman, owner of Mountain Man Flowers and Co-Host/Organizer of The Wasatch Floral Summit.

After attending several small workshops locally, and larger ones nationally, the two hoped to host a large-scale event for the great floral community here in Utah. It’s a great way to stay current in the floral design business and to improve your skills and knowledge in all aspects of the industry. This event is a way to bridge the gap between flower farms and florists, locally and nationally.

Classes will include bouquet instruction, wearable flowers, large-scale floral installations, creating centerpieces, and even business intensive with the flower farmers, and social media experts. The event will give people the opportunity to learn, as well as form new friendships with others in this industry, at a local and national level.

