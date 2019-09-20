The Walk to Defeat ALS happening tomorrow at Sugar House Park

The weather is clearing up tomorrow and you can be part of a team or be an individual walker in memory of someone or loved ones currently affected. It is always a very inspiring and uplifting day. You can register online at WalkToDefeatALS.org.

There’s no cure for ALS, but researchers and scientists are making significant progress and understanding the causes which brings great hope for the future.

Research is being done that is looking into new treatments. PRA Health Sciences is conducting a study that is testing potential new medication to treat ALS. Patients who are over the age of 21, who have ALS, and who’ve had those symptoms for fewer than three years are candidates. If that sounds like you or someone you know, you may qualify to participate in the research study.

You can find PRA Health Sciences at the walk tomorrow to sign up, or you can call (801) 872-7672, or visit online at PRAHealthStudies.com.

Lou Gehrig’s disease, also known as ALS, is a neuro-degenerative disease that weakens muscles and impacts physical function. Common symptoms are trouble breathing, swallowing, or control of muscle movements. The lifespan for someone with ALS is short, about two to five years.

Signs for ALS can be hard to recognize as there is not a common indication. The disease can manifest slightly different in individuals. Some people feel it in their voice and speech first, whereas some might feel it in an arm or leg.

This article contains sponsored content.