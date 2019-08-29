The van that let’s you keep your ‘cool card’

This may be one of the most surprising vehicles on the lot! Nicea met with Scott Harding from Utah Honda Dealers to test drive and get a look inside the 2019 Honda Odyssey.

Many people think they have to give up their ‘cool card’ to drive a van, but not with this model! Whether you frequently take road trips, drive carpool, or just have the need to carry a lot of passengers, this vehicle will win hands down each time!

In regards to safety, the Honda Odyssey is well equipped with features like a lane departure warning system and adaptive cruise control.

It’s easy, fun and safe to drive while topped with the best bells and whistles. This vehicle has what’s called a ‘cabin watch’ so you can see the back two rows of passengers on your display. The camera even has night vision and can zoom in!

Have kids you need to talk to but are zoned into a movie? No problem! You can use the microphone feature to talk to them over their headphones.

The versatility of the 2019 Honda Odyssey can’t be beat. With rates as low as 0.9%, this weekend is the one to find a dealership near you and check it out! Visit utahhondadealers.com for more information.

This story includes sponsored content.