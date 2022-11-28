- On Good Things Utah this morning – The Utes are headed to the Pac-12 Championship! On a wild final weekend, the Utes crushed Colorado while UCLA, Oregon State and Washington all won. It took, among a few other things, an epic collapse by Oregon, but now that the dust of the regular season has settled, No. 14 Utah finds itself back in the Pac-12 championship game. On a wild final weekend, the Utes crushed Colorado 63-21 while UCLA, Oregon State and Washington all won. And because of this, Utah won this improbable Pac-12 parlay and will face No. 6 USC Friday (6 p.m. MST, Fox) at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Yes, the Utes hit the jackpot. A week ago, Utah was coming off a disappointing 20-17 setback at Oregon. But the Ducks squandered a 31-10 third-quarter lead to their arch-rivals and lost 38-34 in stunning fashion. The Utes, meanwhile, took care of their business against the Buffaloes. The big game is coming up this Friday night in Las Vegas.
- Plus, on Cyber Monday, folks from across the country will be hopping online to find deals at their fingertips. The National Retail Federation estimates that Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday will pull in a total of 166.3 million shoppers, 8 million more than last year. Save on Lego, Barbie, Nintendo Switch games and more. Tune in for the favorite toy deals you can shop right now, including a Barbie Dream Camper and our Editors’ Choice-winning tablets for kids, the Fire HD 8 Kids Pro and Fire HD 10 Kids Pro.
- And smartphone addiction linked with lower cognitive abilities, less self-control, and worse psychological well-being. Published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, researchers found that problematic smartphone use is linked with low self-esteem as well as negative cognitive outcomes. The majority of people who live in industrialized countries have smartphones. The fear of being without one’s smartphones is known as “nomophobia” and has become a social problem. Research shows that people who have smartphone addiction tend to report more loneliness and experience self-regulation deficits. Furthermore, people who have smartphone addictions are likely to experience withdrawal symptoms when their smartphone use is restricted. Researchers Rosa Fabio, Alessia Stracuzzi, and Riccardo Lo Faro were interested in investigating the relationship between smartphone usage and behavioral and cognitive self-control deficits.
- We hope you tune in for these Hot Topics and so much more on a Monday edition of GTU!
The Utes are headed to the Pac-12 Championship
by: Nicea DeGering, Surae Chinn, Deena Manzanares
Posted:
Updated:
Good Things Utah Holiday Gift Guide
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now