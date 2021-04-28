The UtahRenFest takes you back in time for an unforgettable immersive experience!

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Sue Bodily from UtahRenFest was in studio to talk about the return of the UtahRenFest for 2021! Get ready to enjoy May 15-16, 22-23, 29-31, from 10 am to 7 pm. There are extended hours on May 22nd, when Faire by Firelight stays open til 10 pm.

Sue says they strive to create a family-friendly immersive event that supports small artisan business owners and performing artists. There’s a new site and new look; castle walls and gates, and three new stages for performers!

Enjoy demonstrations of ‘ancient tech’, come learn how to weave, do blacksmithing, equestrian archery and knightly games: see how knights trained on horseback or watch the Salt Lake Crusaders launch foot combat in their magnificent plate armor! Don’t forget to enjoy the great food at the UtahRenFest as you learn,

Discount tickets are available this year. Two dollars off for everyone! This year only: adults $10, youth 6-12 $6, and under 6 years old is free of charge.

Fun themed weekends include faeries on the 1st, pirates on the 2nd, and heroes on Memorial Day weekend.

utahrenfest.com