The Utah State Fair keeps tradition and makes it safe

Good news, the Utah State Fair is happening, and they’ve taken all the right protocols to keep both employees and attendees safe! The number of people allowed in per day is limited, each vendor has their temperature checked upon arrival every morning, masks are worn, social distancing is encouraged, and hand sanitizing stations are set up throughout the fair grounds.

We spent the morning with rodeo royalty Diane, first attendant to the queen. The fair has been tradition for her, and so many Utahns through the years. A goodbye to summer, families love one last hurrah before cool fall temperatures, and back-to-school takes over.

Diane has enjoyed representing the rodeo, or “the greatest show on dirt” this year. She grew up barrel racing, and her mom was the first women in the state of Utah to qualify for the national finals rodeo in Vegas. With her sights set on becoming a veterinarian, Diane embodies brains and beauty!

Events are still safely happening such as the PRCA rodeo, demolition derby, monster trucks, bands, and more. There truly is something for people of all ages to experience and enjoy at the fair.

Enjoy the tradition now through September 20th! www.utahstatefair.com