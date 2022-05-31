Jackson Carter and LeiLoni Allan from the Utah Pride Center shared everything you need to know about this weekend’s pride festival.

After a two-year break, the pride festival is back bigger and better than ever before, Carter said. The parade, which takes place on Sunday morning stretches across 13 blocks and is the longest route in the pride festival’s history. He also said that the festival grounds are larger than before and attendees can expect over 300 different booths and many food options.

Another unique highlight of this year’s festival is the mobile app which shows attendees where there’s disability access and where different events are taking place with all the information you need to attend.

The pride week festivities run from May 29 through June 5 and are comprised of 14 different events, including a glow march on June 3, the June 5 parade, and many other events. All funds raised throughout the celebrations go directly to support the services that the Utah Pride Center offers.

To buy tickets to attend the pride week festivities, you can go to utahpridecenter.org or you can buy them at the Utah Pride Center front desk Monday through Friday from 10 AM to 8 PM.

To connect with the Utah Pride Center, you can find them on Instagram at @utahpridecenter and on Facebook at @UTpridecenter