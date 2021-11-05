The Utah National Guard creates a safe place for sexual assault victims

November is Military Sexual Assault Survivors Month so we have Brig. Gen., Tyler Smith with us to spread awareness. The Utah National Guard is using its efforts to create a safe space where soldiers, civilians, and family members feel comfortable reporting sexual assault. They hope everyone knows they’ll be treated with the utmost dignity and respect.

They’re partnering with the Elizabeth Smart Foundation, We Believe You campaign to shine a light and bring awareness to this issue. The campaigns are coming together to support survivors and Smart even visited their facility to talk to the soldiers. Smith said that in the UTNG the people are their greatest treasure so they want to create a culture where people feel comfortable with their sons and daughters serving in their organization.

They’ve also implemented a workout program with Smart Defense to encourage people to get involved and spread awareness. Miyo Strong, the Program Director, joined us to discuss how important it is and how you can participate. Every 68 seconds in America there’s a sexual assault so she said this is an every minute on the minute workout where every 68 seconds for eight rounds the UTNG will complete six burpees, eight air squats, eight push-ups, and eight sit-ups. While they ask for eight rounds Strong is challenging you to try 10 or 12.

The UTNG is hoping to educate, prevent, and start conversations about this issue so for updates visit the UTNG website, Facebook, and Twitter.