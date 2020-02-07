The Utah boat show is here!

The Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy is packed full of boats and boating accessories now through Sunday. We’re talking houseboats, ski boats, fishing boats, and pontoon boats, to name a few. Bathing suits, boat polish, cooking demos for the perfect boat meal, and more await.

Catch live shows at the wake pool with professional wake boarders who are in town just for the event, and pro bmx riders doing their thing. Climb aboard the boats and explore the nooks and crannies, and learn what’s new for 2020.

Tickets are just $10, and kids 12 and under are free. For more information, visit utahboatshow.com/

