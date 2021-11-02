The upside of anxiety and Jessica Simpson reflects on what made her get sober

- On GTU Hour 2 this morning – These days, there’s a lot to be anxious about. Between losing loved ones and experiencing financial strain to family stress and fears about illness, many of us are struggling more than ever. In a 2021 survey of more than 3,000 adults, 47% reported feeling anxious, and 57% of Black adults said they worried about their future. In addition, 54% of essential workers admitted to drinking alcohol and overeating to ease their emotional pain. To read more about the upside of anxiety click here:https://time.com/6111258/good-anxiety-therapists/
- Plus, Jessica Simpson is reflecting on what led to her getting sober four years ago. The singer and fashionista, 41, shared a photo from this day in 2017. It was the night after an infamous Halloween debacle, in which she drank all day and was too drunk to dress her kids in their costumes. That was what she has pinpointed as her rock bottom amid a battle with alcohol, leading to her friends staging an intervention and her retiring the glitter cup of booze she used to drink from all day. “This person in the early morning of Nov 1, 2017 is an unrecognizable version of myself,” she wrote of the photo in which she truly doesn’t look like herself.
- And picture this: You’re powering through a productive workday, when a text notification flashes across your phone or computer screen. It’s unsettling—maybe someone is criticizing you, delivering some bad news, or maybe an ex has reached out. No matter how you slice it, it’s troubling, and the feeling lingers long after the ping’s echo fades. The problem is, you can’t exactly turn your attention towards the anxiety-provoking situation—you’re having a productive workday, after all. Here comes the real conflict, says neuroscientist Amishi Jha, Ph.D., author of Peak Mind, on the mindbodygreen podcast: “You need to devote your mind to the task at hand—meeting that deadline, getting the work done—but you have this pull toward that negative, probably self-related content.” What’s the right move here? How do you manage your attention and mitigate your anxiety after receiving an upsetting text? Reagan tells us what the experts recommend.
- At the end of the show – don’t feel like cooking that Thanksgiving feast this year? There are several businesses that want to make it easier than ever for you to grab takeout and go! Surae has the list for us. Hope you dive into these Hot Topics with us on a Tuesday edition of GTU Hour 2.