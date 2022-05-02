Brad Christensen and Chris Johnson are the co-founders of Conspicuously Christian, and stopped by today to share their message, “We are a band of believers who are not satisfied with being incognito Christians. We want those who have casual contact with you to know of our beliefs. By conspicuously witnessing Jesus Christ through our apparel, we will be strengthened and others will be invited to reconsider the glory of His gospel.”

They go on to say, “Everyday each of us promotes what we want people to know about us. We are billboards for our hobbies. Many times we are promoting things we don’t necessarily feel strongly about. Conspicuously Christian helps you promote Jesus Christ.”

They have priced items affordably so that more people can participate. What small proceeds they make will be used to spread hope and happiness to those who need a lift through Christ.

Promotional code “MOTHERS DAY” 15% off entire order