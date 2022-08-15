You may recognize the name Manti Te’o from the Notre Dame football roster years ago. Director, Tony Vainuku, dives into the behind the scenes life of the young athlete and shares the untold story of the girlfriend he had that didn’t exist.

The upcoming two-part debut film, UNTOLD: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist , chronicles the relationship hoax that led to Heisman trophy finalist Manti Te’o’s fall from stardom.

The series will debut Aug. 16th on Netflix with the first film. Check out the trailer here.