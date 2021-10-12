The unconventional way people are now coping with anxiety: slime

- On the second hour of GTU this morning – Facebook, in the aftermath of damning testimony that its platforms harm children, will be introducing several features including prompting teens to take a break using its photo sharing app Instagram, and “nudging” teens if they are repeatedly looking at the same content that’s not conducive to their well-being. The Menlo Park, California-based Facebook is also planning to introduce new controls for adults of teens on an optional basis so that parents or guardians can supervise what their teens are doing online. These initiatives come after Facebook announced late last month that it was pausing work on its Instagram for Kids project. But critics say the plan lacks details and they are skeptical that the new features would be effective.
- Plus, Jamie Lynn Spears’ new memoir ‘Things I Should Have Said’ is around the corner. On Monday, the actress and singer shared that she had “finally finished writing” her book, which she started writing shortly after her daughter Maddie’s “life-changing accident” in 2017. (Maddie, now 13, nearly drowned after falling off an ATV when she was 8 years old.) Surae tells us about the book that focuses on mental health.
- And as we continue to grapple with rising rates of stress and anxiety, whether it stems from the pandemic, work pressure, social media or any of the triggers in our lives, we’re also finding new and unique ways to cope in the moment. Enter one of the more unconventional methods: Slime. While the phenomenon of slime content isn’t new, the rise of platforms like TikTok has certainly made it more popular. Today, there are over 29.4 billion TikTok views under the slime hashtag, and another 25 billion on YouTube.
- Finally, Hotels.com is passionate about saving hotel bathtubs, and is on the hunt for a “Bath Boss” to bring awareness to what they describe as “one of the best hotel amenities”. One winner will embark on a trip of a lifetime, which involves doing absolutely nothing but soaking in water for a questionable amount of time. Pure bliss if you ask me. The Bath Boss will fly out to New York City to spend six nights across three different luxurious hotels—The Langham, The Dominick, and Mr. C Seaport—to test out the tub and soak to the point of a prune. So how can you get paid to soak? Reagan has the sudsy details! Hope you join us this morning for the second hour of GTU.
