The uncommon gifts and decor of The Simple Nest

Owner Aubrey Memmott was busy with markets in Logan and around the state prior to making the leap of opening her brick and mortar, The Simple Nest! She took great care to cultivate a beautiful environment that makes people comfortable, cheered up, and coming back.

With vintage, new retail, local businesses, small businesses, there’s something for everyone! If you still need to pick up a little something for your sweetheart this Valentine’s weekend, there’s plenty to chose from, like vintage inspired puzzles, cute pillows, design books, and vintage Valentine’s.

If you want to think outside the box when it comes to traditional roses, Salt Lake City Plants has beautiful, various sizes of greenery that you can pick-up in store at The Simple Nest, or have delivered!

Aubrey loves neutral colors, natural wood, houseplants and nature. The buzz word at her shop is cozy, and we loved our visit in!

The Simple Nest is open Wednesday-Sunday from 10 am-4pm and located at 1531 South Major Street SLC. Follow along at www.thesimplenestut.com and IG @the_simple_nest

Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.

