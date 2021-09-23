The ultimate veggie burger

Sharanya Raghunath came by the studio today to make her favorite vegan burger! She believes it’s the ultimate burger and is sure viewers at home will love the red lentil veggie flavor. This recipe can make seven to eight patties!
Red Lentil Veggie Burgers
Ingredients:
- 1 cup of Oat Flour
- 1 cup of Red Lentils or Masoor Dal
- 1 Beet
- 1 Zucchini
- 1 tsp. of Italian Seasoning
- 2 tsp. of Coriander Powder
- 2 tsp. of Cumin Powder
- 1/2 tsp. of Black Pepper
- 1/2 tsp. of White Pepper
- 1 tbs. of Seasame Seeds
- Salt to taste (use about 1.25 tsp.)
Directions:
- Rinse the red lentils and soak in water for 4-6 hours.
- In a food processor, blend your oats into a fine powder. You can always buy oat flour but it is so simple to make this in a Vitamix or food processor.
- Drain the lentils and add the soaked lentil to the oat flour in the food processor. Pulse to combine everything.
- Add the vegetable and pulse again till everything is combines. Make sure that you do not have chunks of beets. You definitely want some texture but the veggies should be finely grated.
- Transfer everything to a mixing bowl and add the spices and the sesame seeds. Use your hands to mix everything.
- Preheat the oven to 400 F.
- Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and spray with avocado oil if needed.
- Divide the patty mixture into equal balls. I used my palm as a measurement and was able to make 7 patties.
- Bake in the preheated oven for 20-22 mins. You can flip them at the halfway point but you don’t have to.
- Serve these up with your favorite toppings!
Make sure to check out Instagram to see how I served these to fit various dietary needs.
Enjoy!