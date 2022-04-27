Discover and share the most Bucket List-worthy sights, cuisines, experiences, and lodging! Jarem Frye from the Ultimate Bucket List on Instagram joined hour two of GTU to share must do activities within Utah! Frye has always been intrigued by bucket lists. Utah is considered one of the greatest outdoor states in the nation.

Frye shared that The Ultimate Bucket List consists of locals unveiling what Utah has to offer. Entries are nomination only, so viewers have the chance to share their favorite places and things to do in Utah!

Get out and get to discovering what Utah has to offer!

Business Information

Instagram: @ultbucketlist