PROVO, UTAH (Good Things Utah) — Utah county just got a little sweeter with the opening of The Twisted Cow, a homemade ice cream shop that is truly udderly twisted. Owners Dayton and Chloe Wolfgramm joined us on the show with shakes that are both delicious and Instagram-worthy.

What sets The Twisted Cow apart is their commitment to quality. They make their own product, and every scoop and jar is carefully crafted with the freshest ingredients. Even if you just come in for a single scoop, you’ll be hooked and ready to come back for more.

But it’s not just the quality that makes The Twisted Cow special. They also focus on celebrating uniqueness. From flavors to the look of the jars, everything is customizable. They want each customer to feel like they are creating something truly their own, and the possibilities are endless.

The Twisted Cow has quickly become a local favorite, and it’s not hard to see why. Their flavors are incredibly unique, from classics like vanilla and chocolate to more adventurous options like Fruity Pebbles and Cookie Butter. And with their constantly changing menu, there’s always something new and exciting to try.

If you’re looking for a sweet treat that’s both delicious and a little bit twisted, The Twisted Cow is the place to go. You can find them online at thetwistedcowshakes.com, or follow them on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok at @thetwistedcowshakes.