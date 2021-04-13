The Tulip Festival opens for it’s sixteenth year!

Now in it’s sixteenth year, The 2021 Tulip Festival is open at Thanksgiving Point! After going virtual last year, safety protocols are now in place to let you tip toe through the gorgeous Ashton Gardens once again. Be it by foot, or golf cart, there’s a way for anyone to travel through through the 50 acres to view the imported tulips from Holland.

Created especially for Thanksgiving Point’s 25th anniversary in 2020, you can see their very own ‘tulipa Thanksgiving Point’ flower on display at the 2021 Tulip Festival! Want to take some home to plant in your own garden? The bulbs are sold after the festival comes to an end, so you can take a little piece of the experience back to your own garden.

Tickets are going quick, so make sure you snag a date now through May 8th! Hop online to reserve and learn more at thanksgivingpoint.org/events/tulip-festival

Deena Manzanares
