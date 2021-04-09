The Truffle Cottage has a Mother’s Day code, give the gift of sweetness!

The Truffle Cottage has the cutest and coolest chocolates! We had Jennie Hales in the studio to show off the tasty treats. If you have a nerd side, you’re going to want to rush right in. Just take a look at the spider-man, iron man, yoda and more!
We even get to smash open a large chocolate to discover more tasty treats on the inside. We talk chocolate gifts for Mother’s Day, and Jennie offers 20% off on all pre-orders for the holiday by using code GTU! It doesn’t get any sweeter than that.
Visit The Truffle Cottage at 45 S Main St, in Pleasant Grove!
Website: www.trufflecottage.com facebook: thetrufflecottage IG: thetrufflecottage Twitter: trufflecottage