The true meaning behind courage

Motivational speaker, Ganel Lynn, joins us in the studio today to discuss what courage really is and some of the misconceptions surrounding it. She defines courage as not letting fear get the final word or last say in your life.

Lynn says people sometimes think courage is always doing something crazy, like jumping out of a plane, but it can even be just showing up as your authentic self every day. Private and personal decisions in your life take courage and there’s not always an audience to applaud you for it. Sometimes just showing up to social situations take courage so it’s important to give yourself credit for that.

The different kinds of courage Lynn highlighted today are physical, social, moral, emotional, and spiritual. She emphasized everyone should wake up every day and check their mental health. Be sure to set aside time for self-care or talk about your fears to someone, this can make your problems feel a little bit smaller.

