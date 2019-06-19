The trick to know if you can pet a dog!

Do you ever question whether it’s safe to pet a dog or not? Well, we have the answers for you! Ryan Gwilliam from Train. Walk. Poop. showed us when it is OK and not OK to pet a dog!

Ryan brought in two of his kids and a dog to give a demonstration of a sticker game that he uses! Be sure to watch the video for the entire segment. The game teaches both kids and adults when it is safe and not safe to pet a dog.

You can purchase the game from a non-profit organization called Kids-n-K9’s at kids-n-k9s.com. You can also subscribe to their newsletter which is great for parents!

For more dog training tips, visit trainwalkpoop.com or visit their Instagram page @trainwalkpoop