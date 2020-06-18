The trendiest face mask styles

- Are you sick of your face mask? Or maybe you don’t want to go to the trouble of making your own? The best face masks for civilians to wear are made of cloth. Leave the surgical masks and N95s for the healthcare professionals and essential workers. Besides, designers have been in the fabric-mask game for a long time. Billie Eilish wore a Gucci face covering (that’s, uh, probably not CDC approved) to the Grammys before the coronavirus was a pandemic in the United States. Fendi, Palm Angels, and Marine Serre have all made masks. Christian Siriano turned his business into a mask-making machine for hospitals. And many, including Collina Strada’s Hillary Taymour, have offered tutorials on how to make one at home. But people are still looking for masks they don’t have to make themselves. Etsy’s landing page has become all about the mask, and the company disclosed that between April 4 and 6, people searched for masks on the site an average of 9 times per second, totaling more than 2 million searches. Supply on Etsy has also exploded, as the number of mask sellers on the site increased five fold in the last week of March and the first week of April.