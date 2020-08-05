The Trans Pride Festival goes virtual

The Trans Pride Festival is happening virtually this year, and President of Genderbands Ian Giles joined us to tell us more. They tell us that Genderbands is an international non-profit that helps trans people pay for their transitions through their wonderful surgery grants, binder program, support gatherings, and so much more.

Due to COVID-19, Ian has moved the Trans Pride Festival to online this year. There is a variety of both in and out of state talent, musicians, educational presentation, speakers, resource information, and a drag show to kick things off the night before!

Genderbands puts the spotlight on trans people, celebrating them, and making sure the T is remembered, and valued in the LGBTQ community.

Join the celebration on August 15th! For more, visit genderbands.org/utahtranspride and contact Ian at ian@genderbands.org