The trailer for the latest Princess Diana movie is out now and Deena shares her experience with COVID-19

- On Good Things Utah this morning – The official trailer for “Spencer,” the film starring Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana, is out. Production company Neon released the preview of the Pablo Larraín-directed project on Thursday. The film is an imagining of a weekend Princess Diana spent with the royal family over the Christmas holiday in 1991 at Queen Elizabeth’s Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, during which Diana supposedly decides to leave Prince Charles.
- Plus, Deena shares her breakthrough COVID-19 experience the last two weeks. Our newest host tested positive along with her 4 month old baby, and then her entire family. Thankfully everyone is on the mend this morning and Deena is back on our set!
- And as Deena knows, the ups and downs of life during the coronavirus pandemic can be a lot to handle. But if you’re feeling a bit of pandemic-related burnout, author Gretchen Rubin says you’re not alone. “It’s the added uncertainty,” Rubin told TODAY Health. “It felt like things were very uncertain (at the start of the pandemic) then we had a bit more certainty and now that’s gone. I think that’s why people are feeling particularly frazzled — the finish line is moving.” But Rubin, who has authored self-help books like “The Happiness Project” and “Better Than Before,” says there are ways to take back control of your mental health, the most important of which starts with the physical body.
- Finally, last Wednesday night, singer Harry Styles paused his Love on Tour concert in Saint Paul, MN, to offer one lucky fan some dating advice, and it’s exactly what I needed to hear right now as cuffing season quickly approaches. It all started when Harry scanned the crowd and spotted a poster that read “Should I text him?” in all-caps handwriting. Despite the audience’s thunderous booing in response to the question, Harry seemed instantly invested and posed a worthwhile inquiry: “Is he nice to you?” he asked. A pretty apt reply from the “Treat People With Kindness” songwriter!
