- On Good Things Utah this morning – To celebrate National Dog Day on Aug. 26, Camp Bow Wow, North America’s largest doggy day care and boarding franchise, shares the top five large and top five small dog breeds for 2023 based on its database of nearly 400,000 Campers across the U.S. and Canada. Unlike kennel clubs that share annual lists based on purebred dog registrations, Camp Bow Wow’s list includes a range of purebreds, mixed-breed dogs (listed by their primary breed) and popular crossbreeds, including doodles.
- In the big-dog category, the ever-popular Labrador Retriever (including Lab mixes) tops the list for the sixth year in a row. The Goldendoodle comes in second, followed by mixed and purebred Golden Retrievers, German Shepherds and Australian Shepherds — rounding out the top five large-dog and top five overall breeds at Camp Bow Wow.
- The most popular small-dog breeds based on Camp Bow Wow’s data are, in order, the Miniature Poodle, Chihuahua, Shih Tzu, Beagle and Yorkshire Terrier. Of the small-dog list, only the Miniature Poodle (7th) and Chihuahua (8th) appear in the top 10 overall breeds, which is rounded out by the Pit Bull Terrier (6th), Labradoodle (9th) and Siberian Husky (10th).
- For people who are deciding what size and breed of dog to adopt, Camp Bow Wow’s Animal Health and Behavioral Expert, Erin Askeland, MSc, CPDT-KA, CBCC-KA, says family, lifestyle and daily routine are some of the most important factors to consider before adopting. Small breeds, for example, are typically more suitable for apartment living and tend to have lower energy demands, while larger breeds are typically more active and need more space — but there are exceptions. “Some small breeds are big dogs at heart — for example, even the smallest terriers tend to be high-energy and need lots of attention and exercise, while a large dog breed like a Great Dane is known to be fairly calm and lower-energy,” Askeland said. “Even though a dog’s breed may influence certain tendencies and behaviors, the breed alone should not determine whether to bring a specific dog into your home. At Camp Bow Wow, we love all breeds and believe every dog deserves a loving home.”
- Also, remember the guy who drank beer out of a hot dog straw last year? Oh, you tried to forget about it? Well, sorry to break it to you, but one of America’s largest hot dog producers isn’t going to let you.
- On Aug. 22, Oscar Mayer announced it was commemorating a “key moment in hot dog history” by introducing its own version of the hot dog straw. Will wonders never cease? According to 2021 data by the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council, 57% of people think that beer is an ideal drink to pair with a hot dog. No word on how many of them would go this far to combine the two, but it’s safe to say the figure would be less. This, Oscar Mayer notes, it’s an easy shortcut.
- “While the viral ‘Hot Dog Straw’ divided the internet, we salute the brave man who paved the way to enjoy his hot dog as he wishes,” said Kelsey Rice, Oscar Mayer’s associate director, in a press release. “Taking inspiration from a classic Oscar Mayer dog, the silicone Hot Dog Straw is designed for optimal sipping, and we hope it brings a friendly reminder that we don’t need to take enjoying a delicious hot dog seriously. Some things are just meant to be fun.” We hope you join us as we dive into these Hot Topics and so much more this morning on GTU!
