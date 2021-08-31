The TikTok skincare trends dermatologists say you should NOT follow

- On Good Things Utah this morning – Skin care TikTok is having a moment. From influencers sharing their regimens to DIY hacks to expert breakdowns, there’s something for everyone. But dermatologists, medical professionals who’ve dedicated their careers to treating skin, aren’t on board with all of it. “It’s kind of a gift and a curse,” Dr. Rayna Dyck, a dermatologist based in Alabama, told HuffPost. “The gift is there’s a lot of information readily available, and it makes it easy for people to digest things with everyday language.” For more information on what doctors are concerned about people trying, click here: https://news.yahoo.com/news/8-tiktok-skin-care-trends-094508422.html
- Plus, speaking of skin care, the latest ingredient that is basically everywhere right now is Emu oil. Which has been used in Aboriginal culture for centuries and is loved for its ability to deeply hydrate, soften, and soothe the skin. So is it worth using and does it work? Surae tells us about the benefits.
- And supermodel Heidi and Leni Klum got all glam in matching Dolce & Gabbana dresses before the 17-year-old model hit the catwalk at the Italian label’s star-studded fashion show. The mother-daughter duo dazzled in their coordinating Dolce & Gabbana designs, each covered in countless eye-catching crystals. Heidi wore an elegant strapless column with a sweetheart neckline, while her daughter Leni twinned in a mini dress made from the exact same material. Both women accessorized with glittering crystal-encrusted stilettos, while Heidi added even more shine by topping her look off with a diamond necklace and drop earrings.
- Finally, the latest star making headlines? Jennifer Lopez’s intricate updo, brought to life by her go-to hairstylist Chris Appleton, while abroad in Italy. The expert describes the JLo Beauty founder’s latest look as “soft dolce vita-inspired glam,” and boy is that accurate — especially when it comes to that hair. It wasn’t just the updo that wowed fans, but also Lopez’s extravagant gold flower crown headband. The accessory features intricate detailing, reminiscent of a headdress fit for literal royalty. At present, Appleton nor fashion stylist Rob Zangardi have yet to reveal if it was custom-designed for the hitmaker or if fans can add it to their shopping carts, too. Hope you join us for these Hot Topics and more on a Tuesday morning edition of GTU.
