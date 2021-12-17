The TikTok school threat has parents on edge, here’s what you can do

- On GTU Hour 2 this morning – A threat to schools nationwide circulating on TikTok has caused confusion and panic among parents and school administrators across the country; some schools are closing for the day, others are increasing their police presence and some parents are keeping their children home. The vague threat, with origins that are unclear, features text singling out Friday, Dec. 17, and warns of school shootings and other violence on that day. No specific schools or locations are mentioned in these viral threats, and law enforcement officials in several school districts across the country have said they have not found any credible threats to specific schools. Still, schools and local police departments are issuing statements and some are increasing the amount of police at schools to calm the public, as some parents opt to keep their children home.
- Plus, two women have accused actor Chris Noth of sexually assaulting them in a new report from The Hollywood Reporter. The alleged incidents occurred in 2004 and 2015. The first woman, using the pseudonym Zoe, told THR that seeing the actor, 67, reprise his Sex and the City role for the new revival, And Just Like That… “set off something in me.” “For so many years, I buried it,” she said, adding that she thought it was time “to try to go public with who he is.” In a statement, Noth denied the allegations and claimed that “the encounters were consensual.”
We live in a world where people get mad. Sometimes we're the reason, so we apologize. Other times, we're present as our spouse, friend, relative is angry. Rather than be pure witness, we want to help. Often, we tell the person "Calm down." Of course, there is a way to help an angry person calm down. It calls on combination of using distraction and then moving into problem-solving. Now, since no anger is the same, no approach comes with a guarantee. But by being in tune with the moment and how the two of you relate, the following phrases can get to calm.
'Tis the season for gathering with our nearest and dearest to celebrate the holiday season, and there are likely numerous stops on your holiday calendar. But wherever you are, whether you're posing for a family photo, walking in (or out) the front door, or sitting around the dining table, our kids shouldn't be required to touch relatives — because boundaries are important. For years, we've read how important it is to teach our kids consent and body autonomy. But how does this translate to seeing Grandma or hanging out with their favorite cousins? What if our children aren't comfortable with hugging, for example?