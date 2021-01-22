The TikTok dance we can’t stop watching

Adam Pascal is live in concert tomorrow, Saturday January 23rd at 7:30 pm with On Pitch Performing Arts at Layton High School. It's an acoustic concert with this Broadway star and Tony Award nominee, best known for his role as Roger in RENT, which he originated both on Broadway and in the 2005 film. He has also starred on Broadway in Aida (Radames), Cabaret (Emcee), Chess (Freddie), Chicago (Billy), Memphis (Huey), Disaster (Chad), Something Rotten (Shakespeare), and most recently Pretty Woman (Edward). He has released two solo rock albums, Model Prisoner (2000), Civilian (2004), as well as a collaborative rock album Blinding Light (2008) with pianist, Larry Edoff. In television and film, he has appeared in RENT (2005), School of Rock, (2003), Temptation (2004), and Cold Case (2006). Adam also tours regularly, performing sold-out solo concerts all around the country. Seating is general admission. Layton High School is located at 440 Wasatch Drive, Layton www.onpitchperformingarts.com

*UPDATE: CANCELLED* Winterfest 2021 at East Canyon State Park in Morgan UT is tomorrow, Saturday, from 11 - 2 pm. They have such fun events for the whole family. Learn how to ice fish, go cross country skiing. Try a snowmobile, or sled down the fun tubing hill. They will also have our local Audubon Chapter to help visitors to identify our winter birds, especially Bald Eagles. There's Solar Viewing- A Dark Skies Presentation. Tickets are per car entering the park. East Canyon State Park is located at 5535 South Highway 66, Morgan, UT 84050 stateparks.utah.gov

Polar DinoFest 2021 online, Natural History Museum of Utah. Tomorrow, Saturday at 10 am. It's the fifth annual DinoFest, an annual celebration of all things dinosaur! This year, the fan-favorite event will be hosted virtually, bringing you world-class paleontologists discussing this year’s theme: Polar Dinosaurs! From the Alaskan North Slope to Antarctica, dinosaurs are found on all seven continents. But how did they survive at the poles, and what were conditions like during the age of dinosaurs? Find out when this year’s virtual DinoFest explores what polar climates were like during the Age of Dinosaurs, what kind of dinosaurs and other animals and plants lived there, and whether any dinosaurs are living there today. You’ll also discover whether any Utah dinosaurs had polar cousins! In addition to the virtual keynote and DinoBite presentations, you’ll also have a chance to interact directly with experts via a series of online Q&A’s. And remember, to supplement your online DinoFest experience, you can still see our special exhibition, Antarctic Dinosaurs, in person through April 4, 2021. nhmu.utah.edu/polar-dinofest

Make a High Altitude Chocolate Chip Cookie presented by Alta Community Enrichement online. This Tuesday, January 26th at 7:30 pm, learn how to make a perfect High Altitude Chocolate Chip Cookie with Emily, owner, baker, and joker, of Auntie Em’s. Auntie Em’s is a small business, woman-owned, based in Park City, and is well known throughout Utah. Upon signing up, they will send you an ingredient and supply list for your cookies. Please make sure you have it on hand for class. If you have a scale to measure out some ingredients that will be helpful, as a perfect cookie is not only art, it is a science. Scales can be found for as low as $10! altacommunity.org/events/altitude-chocolate-chip

Penguin awareness week is happening at the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium now through Sunday. Visit the Aquarium and learn all about penguin habitats. Where penguins live, and what they make their nests out of. Learn about different penguin species and discover some new penguin facts. One thing you can do to help penguins is to make sure you are eating sustainable seafood (seafood that is caught and harvested sustainably). Now's the time to book a penguin encounter, vote for your favorite penguin habitat, and you can also hop online for more cool penguin facts. All guests must make a reservation online to visit the aquarium. 12033 Lone Peak Pkwy, Draper thelivingplanet.com

Tea Leaf reading with Cat & Cauldron tomorrow, Saturday at 3 pm. This is a free event to discover the ancient art of tea leaf reading! This form of divination has almost been forgotten but was once practiced by many cultures around the world. Tea will be brewed, equipment and the process will be discussed, and common interpretations will be shared. Taught by an instructor named Michael, of the Caliguri Witches. Space is limited to 8 students. Cost is $20. Contact the shop at 801-601-1795 to reserve. Cat & Cauldron is a locally owned and operated metaphysical store located at 1922 W 4700 S, Taylorsville, www.catncauldron.com

Virtual Book Buddies: Kids read to shelter pets. Today, Friday, from 2 - 3:30 and again Monday the 25th at 3:30. This is put on with Salt Lake County Animal Services and Salt Lake County Cat Crusaders. Virtual Book Buddies is a perfect volunteer opportunity for children and a way to sooth a shelter pet, from the comfort of your home. Space is limited and registration is required.Join Salt Lake County Animal Services virtually for a 10 minute reading session with an animal at the shelter! This is for beginning level readers and up. There will be two opportunities each week to participate: Mondays: 3:30 - 5 PM and Fridays: 2 - 3:30 PM. Participants will sign up for a specific 10 minute segment. Upon registration, the participant will receive an email with a Zoom link for the upcoming session. Parents, please help your child log into the meeting a few minutes before their scheduled time. The program will help children improve their reading skills AND will help the shelter pets with socialization. Animals find the rhythmic sounds of a voice very soothing. Similar programs at other shelters across the country have seen the benefits the program has to offer. Register Online: bit.ly/slco_bookbuddies You will only be able to register 2 weeks out. Questions? Email animalvolunteer@slco.org slco.org/animal-services

Snow! Presented by the Discovery Children's Museum at The Gateway is virtual. Tomorrow, Saturday at 12. It’s the perfect time of year to learn about the science behind snow. Join Discovery for a fun virtual lesson on how snowflakes form, make paper snowflakes and build an indoor igloo that can stand up to the heat. We will finish the class off by making ice cream in a bag and listening to a special snowy story time. Each participant will receive a kit that includes: Snowflake experiment supplies, paper snowflake materials, igloo making materials, ice cream in a bag materials (you provide ice, vanilla and milk)! $15 for members $20 for non members.www.discoverygateway.org/event/snow