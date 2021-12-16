The thriving maker community of Blazing Needes

In the heart of Sugarhouse, in a beautiful home from 1902 is boutique neighborhood store Blazing Needles, owned by Cynthia F. Mills. This is a spot that hosts a thriving maker community here in Salt Lake City and throughout the world. For 14 years , Blazing Needles has helped to nourish the local maker community by providing free beginning knit classes (10:30 AM) every Saturday morning.

The shared world is important to them, so they seek opportunities to give back. This year alone the team proudly rallied hundreds of artisan knitters throughout the country to donate handmade wool cowls to the Native American Elder Women of Southern Utah amongst other things.

Manager Whitney Swinyard tells us about the title I school

Visit Blazing Needles to enjoy fine fibers from across the globe as well as USA grown and dyed yarns. Minutes from the 9th and 9th shopping district as well as Sugarhouse, m akers are invited to join Blazing Needles every Thursday for knit night from 6-8pm. Pop in for one of their new classes monthly, details of which can be found online at www.blazing-needles.com

Blazing Needles is located at 1365 S 1100 E, SLC 84105 and on Instagram @blazingneedles