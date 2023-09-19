SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – The wait is over! In this electrifying ninth installment of the award-winning, #1 New York Times bestselling Michael Vey series, the Electroclan must fight a former friend to save their captured ally.

Author Richard Paul Evans is excited for readers to join the adventure he’s presenting in the best-selling Michael Vey series. The 9th installment, Michael Vey: The Traitor is now available.

About the Book

With Tara still in the clutches of the Elite Elgen Guard Unit the Chasqui and their malevolent leader, the Sovereign Amash, Michael Vey and the Electroclan have no choice but to continue the fierce battle that has been waging since their arrival in Peru. But saving one of their own means battling a onetime teammate, as Jack has turned traitor and joined forces with Amash and his men.

At the same time, the clan must work with the Alpha Team to act before the Chasqui can put their plan to destroy the city of Arequipa into motion. And when Taylor makes a bold yet dangerous move to save her sister, the urgency climbs even higher.

With so many lives at stake, the Electroclan has no time to waste, and no room for error as they take on this latest growing threat.

Visit MichaelVey.com or RichardPaulEvans.com for more information.

