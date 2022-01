Happy Wednesday! In today’s table talk hour one, we discuss the death of fashion icon Andre Leon Talley, Betty White’s last picture, how a 90-something saved a village with his art, why getting left out of a Target trip brought one mom to tears, and the eight signs you’re manifestation is working.

At the end of the show we demo the three types of hugs that men give, and what they mean. No, really. We hope you laugh as much as we did!