Sheriden Hansen is the Associate Professor, Horticulture, USU Extension who stopped by this morning to tell us about the third annual Scarecrow Walk at the USU Botanical Center happening in Kaysville September 7-17th.

This is a free family-friendly event, open from dawn to dusk daily. There is a walking trail, straw maze, and opening night will have a trebuchet pumpkin toss, and food trucks where you can purchase dinner.

We also learn tips on transitioning the garden from summer to fall:

Mow over and bag leaves for mulch! Add to the garden in the fall so it can break down by spring.

Water conifers well before frost to prepare them for winter.

Add a nitrogen only fertilizer to turf, it will help your turf be healthier in the spring.

Cut back perennials but not too many, leave some for overwintering bees and beneficial insects.

Plant garlic in October for a beautiful harvest next summer.

The Scarecrow Walk takes place at 80 East 725 South, Kaysville

More info at IG @usubotanicalcenter and scarecrowwalk.usu.edu