Incredible mother and daughter duo Susy Lisi and Andrea Ibanez Kuntz are the co-founders of the El Chasqui Foundation, a non-profit aimed to strengthen Utahn and Bolivian communities through service and culture!

The El Chasqui Foundation was originally founded in the 80s in Bolivia by Susy’s mom, Rosario Angulo. Susy brought the mission to Utah, when she immigrated here, and taught her daughter the importance of both serving your community and preserving culture.

The women sat down with us to give us the details of the third annual Bolivian Fest, Utah’s Carnaval Boliviano, that’s coming to Utah county on August 26th! The idea of the Bolivian Fest is entirely run by volunteers, and one-hundred-percent of the proceeds go to humanitarian efforts.

Mark the calendar for Saturday August 26th, at the The Orchard at University Place in Orem from 3 to 9pm and admission is free! Bring the whole family and don’t forget your blankets or camp chairs.

