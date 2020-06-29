The tasty bowls at Fresh Fin Poke

FreshFin Poke, pronounced poh-kay, spoiled us today! We sampled a variety of their tasty bowls. Each come with choice of base: white rice, brown rice, or mixed greens! Absolutely delicious, and we can’t wait to go back.

Spicy Tuna Bowl: AAA grade Ahi Tuna, edamame, jalapeno, sliced cucumber, crispy onion, tobiko – sauce blend is sriracha aioli and sweet shoyu. The best selling bowl.

Curry Coconut Shrimp: Shrimp, diced mango, freshly chopped cilantro, shredded carrot, toasted coconut, crispy onion – sauce is organic Ethiopian curry.

Cilantro Chicken: Sous-vide, pronounced soo-veed, chicken (no antibiotics or hormones), edamame, shredded carrot, blanched kale, crispy onion, sauce blend is cilantro lime and Thai chili ginger .

All sauces are made from scratch in-house daily using clean, whole ingredients. Fresh Fin Poke sources only premium proteins and fresh vegetable add-ins. Vegan, tofu, pork options too, so there’s definitely something for everyone! While the signature bowls are phenomenal and very popular, you can make over 1,000,000 different combinations with BYOB, build your own bowl!

Customers can send in their favorite BYOB creations on social media, and if your bowl is selected for their featured bowl of the month, they will send you a $100 gift card!

Visit Fresh Fin Poke at 157 S. Regent St. SLC, UT 8411 for dine- in and patio seating, M-F 11:30 -7:30.,

www.freshfinpoke.com for online ordering DoorDash, GrubHub, UberEats, and visit the App Store to download their new app!

@freshfinpokeutah on Instagram and Facebook