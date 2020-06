Kafe Mamai is delicious African-Caribbean fusion, and we were thrilled to have their food truck at our station this morning! We loved getting to know owner Abud Ujannah, hear his story, and taste the Lamb Burger! Check out this segment, and your mouth will be watering as you hear about all about what goes into the dishes, and make them so incredibly flavorful!

Visit Kafe Mamai at 751 W 800 S in SLC, email at kafemamai@gmail.com and keep up with their traveling schedule on Facebook and Instagram!

