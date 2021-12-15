The tastiest cheesy pull apart Christmas tree

ATHENS, Ga. (StudyFinds.org) - Researchers from the University of Georgia find that it may be possible for severe cases of COVID-19 to infect the testicles and reduce male fertility. Study authors reviewed all the possible ways the coronavirus may target and infect testicular cells among male patients.

“We know that in severe cases, the testis does not do well during COVID,” says lead study author Clayton Edenfield, a doctoral environmental health science student in UGA’s College of Public Health, in a university release.