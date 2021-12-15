The tastiest cheesy pull apart Christmas tree

We love Kiana in the kitchen and today was no exception. We devoured this cheesy pull apart Christmas tree in about five minutes flat! Follow along with her recipe below, and check her out on IG @wholesome-Ki and kuliawear.com/blogs/news

INGREDIENTS:

Raw Dough Of Choice

8 Oz Cheese Cubes (Cheddar, Gouda, Etc)

Shredded Cheese (Parmesan)

Feta Cheese

4 Tbsp Butter Herbs: Italian, Sage, Basil, Rosemary

Seasoning: Garlic, Salt Flakes Vero Gusto Marinara

DIRECTIONS: Preheat oven to 350 (or follow dough instructions) Pre-make dough or use pre-made raw dough. Take about 1 Oz of raw dough and 1-2 cheese cubes, wrap the dough around the cheese and roll until a ball is made. Place parchment paper on baking pan. Lay balls on top of parchment paper. Roll dough and cheese, repeat until dough is gone. Place balls into a Christmas tree shape. Melt butter and lather on. Cut tomatoes and decorate. Shred cheese all over evenly. Sprinkle with garlic and Italian seasoning. Bake for 15 minutes or until golden brown. Granish with feta, sage, rosemary, etc. Add salt to taste and serve with marinara. Serve hot and joy !

