The Table X Bread Box and Family Meal

Table X Restaurant in SLC is today’s Save the Faves! Opening for dine-in next month, you can still get your favorite dishes with delivery and pickup for now. Today they brought us:

Bread Box: 2 loaves of sourdough bread, 4 oz house made butter, 1 small jar local honey

Family Meal for Two Box: This selection changes weekly, and is available for delivery / pickup Tuesdays and Fridays. Menu for 6/12: House made burrata, snuck farm greens, marinaded olives, herb buttermilk dressing. Baked sausage ragu orecchiette pasta, mozzarella, & pecorino, garden oreagano.

Tiramisu.

Table X bread has just launched, and can be found at Caputo’s locations, Liberty Heights Fresh, as well as online. They source food for their menu in season from their substantial on site vegetable garden. Online orders for pickup or delivery must be pre-ordered and can be placed by visiting tablexrestaurant.com or social media, @tablex and following the links to online orders.



Table X is located at 1457 East 3350 South in SLC and online at tablexrestaurant.com

