Kelly Taylor, the Director of Marketing & Reputation for Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square stopped by the studio this morning with the most incredible birthday wish. The entire choir singing Happy Birthday Good Things Utah is something we will not soon forget. Chills filled our studio while the voices did what they do best. The biggest thank you, we are truly honored!

The Tabernacle Christmas Concert and PBS Special with Megan Hilty and Neal McDonough was nothing short of amazing, and the first Christmas single from that concert has already been released. Check it out here!

Stay up to date at www.thetabernaclechoir.org