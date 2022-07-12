We are joined today by Scott Barrick, General Manager of the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square.

After the pandemic, The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra are performing in a special event called “Love Thy Neighbor.” Free tickets for this event are still available this weekend.

This event is designed to bring needed comfort and hope, inspire kindness and encourage Christ-like outreach for everyone. The focus of the Tabernacle Choir is to bless the world through music— the world’s universal language.

The concert is this Friday and Saturday, July 15 and 16 at 8:00pm at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City. Tickets are free but required.

Tickets are avaliable at https://www.churchofjesuschrist.org/events/love-thy-neighbor?lang=eng