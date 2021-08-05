The sweet Utah company going viral on TikTok and the Target jeans we all need

- On Good Things Utah this morning – Gain over a million TikTok followers and become the fastest-growing cookie company in the nation! That’s exactly how the cookie crumbled for Utah cookie company Crumbl. Founders Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley started their cookie company, Crumbl, in 2017 as a side hustle. The two entrepreneurs didn’t have a background in baking – and took an interesting approach in perfecting their cookie recipe. “We decided if anyone knew the secret to the best chocolate chip cookie, it was the people. So we took the quest to them,” Hemsley said. “We did this by performing A/B testing with each ingredient. We took the same recipe, switched out one ingredient, and then asked random passersby which cookie was better. After days of experimenting, thousands of dollars spent on dough, and hours and hours of baking, we finally came to what we believe is the world’s best chocolate chip cookie.” We’ll tell you how the local company has gained so much popularity on TikTok. https://abcnews.go.com/GMA/Food/cookie-company-viral-17m-followers-tiktok/story?id=79118508
- Plus, we already know that Rihanna is one of our era’s most enduring pop divas, but she’s also the world’s richest female musician! According to Forbes’s most recent ranking, Rihanna’s net worth sits at $1.7 billion. Yep, she’s officially a billionaire! In addition to being the wealthiest female musician in the world, she is also the second richest female entertainer, behind Oprah Winfrey. Unlike many of the other musicians, though, Rihanna isn’t raking in the dough from touring right now. In fact, she hasn’t had a music tour since 2016.
- And fashionable and comfortable – Blake Lively looked like a literal Barbie doll at the premiere of her husband Ryan Reynolds’s new movie, Free Guy, dressed in a shimmering pink gown and a long blonde ponytail. But while Barbie’s feet are at a permanent angle, Lively gave herself a more comfortable option, choosing classic Converse sneakers to complete the look. She marked her post pandemic return to the red carpet in a sparkly Prabal Gurung number with cutouts that trailed on the floor. In the photos from the event, you can’t actually see what she’s got on underneath. But she revealed her little fashion secret on Instagram Stories, posting a picture of herself in the parking lot. She lifted up her hem to reveal the platform Chuck Taylors on her feet!
- Speaking of fashion, there’s one pair of Target jeans in particular that have caught shoppers’ attention, thanks to a viral TikTok video with nearly 70,000 likes. The Wild Fable Super High-Rise Utility Straight Jeans are consistently selling out in stores, but luckily, you can still add them to your virtual cart online — and right now, every size is fully stocked. TikTok users are commenting on the viral post claiming the jeans are “literally so comfortable” and “look like Brandy Melville jeans” for almost half the price. We all need to get shopping immediately! Hope you join us for these Hot Topics and so much more this morning on GTU.
