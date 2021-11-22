The sweet new finding about long term couples’ heart rates

- On GTU Hour 1 this morning – If you’ve been with your partner or spouse for decades, you may have noticed that your lives are more intertwined as time goes on. Maybe you anticipate their coffee order after hearing it every morning, or you just know how to cheer them up at the end of a bad day. Now, researchers say that being together with someone for a long time can lead to a fascinating physiological change: Couples heart rates begin to sync. In a study published in the Journal of Personal and Social Relationships, scientists wanted to investigate how physical proximity to another person over time can affect how people’s bodies co-regulate together. They followed 10 couples who’d been together for 14 to 65 years over a span of two weeks. The members of each pairing wore a heart rate monitor and a small-proximity sensor, which could detect when couples were physically close to each other.
- Plus, on Friday morning, the House passed President Biden’s Build Back Better bill after deliberating for weeks. The bill includes a wide range of spending aimed at social safety net packages, including paid family leave, free universal preschool, and more affordable childcare and healthcare. The $2 trillion legislation package was approved on a 220-213 vote. The bill will also focus on many significant climate change initiatives, capping drug costs, boosting Pell grants for college tuition, and helping Americans recover from the pandemic.
- And Meghan Markle has lived many lives. In addition to being an actress, a frozen-yogurt purveyor, and a duchess, she was also once a scrunchie dealer. In a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Markle reflected on making her own scrunchies as a tween and selling them at her elementary school. “I would ask my mom to take me down to Downtown LA, where all the fabric stores are, and you can buy all the remnants of fabric really affordably. So, I would get some of the remnants, and buy the elastic, and tie the knot. I had a little sewing machine and just made scrunchies and sold them at school,” Markle said. Hope you join us as we dive into these Hot Topics and so much more this morning on Good Things Utah.
