The sweet inspiration behind the hit song ‘Fancy Like’

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) - Happy Thursday or Happy Friday eve! Active weather will continue for us today with a quick-moving system moving across our area today. This will result in isolated showers and storms being possible, mainly from I-70 northward.

An isolated shower can't be ruled out in southern Utah in the higher elevations though. With the chance for storms in the northern half of the state, there's also a marginal risk for severe storms this afternoon into the evening for parts of northeast Nevada, northwest Utah (including the northern Wasatch Front), southeast Idaho, and western Wyoming.