The surprising discovery one woman made on her Fitbit

Each December, The Grand America transforms fourteen windows into a holiday gallery stroll. 'Twas the night before Christmas is the theme this year, and we stopped by to chat with Brent Watts, executive creator director of Struck, and the team behind the artistry of the windows this year.

With a focus on tradition, the spirit of Christmas, story, and craft, each window shows you what the mice are up to while the people are fast asleep. Struck starts work at the beginning of the new year. The team consists of two dozen artists, craftsman, working engineers, electricians, and more.