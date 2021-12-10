The surgeon general warns of a growing mental health crisis for teens

- On Good Things Utah this morning – We start with a serious warning. A report released this week from the United States surgeon general warns of a growing mental health crisis among young people amid the coronavirus pandemic. Citing statistics like an over 50% increase in emergency room visits for suspected suicide attempts among girls and the doubling of symptoms of anxiety and depression reported across genders, the 53-page advisory from Dr. Vivek H. Murthy says the challenges faced by young people, including during the pandemic, are having a “devastating” effect on their mental health. “The challenges today’s generation of young people face are unprecedented and uniquely hard to navigate,” Murthy writes in the advisory, calling it both a moral and medical obligation to respond and provide resources for children and families.
- Plus, In the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, many states tightly restricted religious activities, urging and in some cases forcing, faith groups to move their worship services online. At the time, pastors who pushed back against these policies were often treated like troublemakers. But new research shows many Americans now share at least some of their concerns. Overall, more than half of U.S. adults (52%) say that worship services at churches and other houses of worship should be considered “essential” during a pandemic. An even higher share, 62%, say the same about funeral gatherings. To read more about the study click here: https://www.deseret.com/faith/2021/12/9/22786194/the-case-for-keeping-churches-open-during-a-future-pandemic-essential-worship-services-becket
- At the end of the show – With the winter weather upon us everything is dry – including your lips! So if you are a chapstick fan, make sure you check the ingredients before you buy. Surae tells us what's best to keep those lips moisturized!