- On Good Things Utah Hour 2 – We have the hottest nail color for fall and surprise, you’ve seen it before! The polish color of a ’90s supermodel manicure is typically neutral (think sheer pink or a sheer cream), and the shape I’ve seen most often is a mix between almond and round. Although the look is nothing new and has actually been that makes me feel like I can take on the world. My most recent favorite nail trend has definitely been Hailey Bieber’s “glazed doughnut” nails, but I’ve done the look so many times that I felt it was time to move on to something new. When I saw photos of the ’90s “supermodel manicure,” I knew it would be the perfect trend for me to test around for as long as nail polishes have existed, the term was recently used by celebrity manicurist Tom Bachik, who’s created the trend on everyone from Margot Robbie to Jennifer Lopez, and it stuck. Plus, I figured if it’s good enough for J Lo, it’s definitely good enough for me. To achieve the look, I went to my local nail salon and took a peek at the polish colors that were available. I’m definitely a neutral girl when it comes to my nails (except for on vacation, then it’s red all the way), so I had a pretty good idea of the shades I would be choosing from.
- Plus, let’s talk relationships – gaslighting, the psychological tactic is a form of manipulation that makes someone question their own reality is surprisingly common — and harmful. Used intentionally, it’s a means of slowly eroding the trust someone has in their own feelings or point of view. Used accidentally, it can aggravate and bring conversations to an abrupt end. In both cases, it hurts relationships. So how do you deal with it? First and foremost, you need to recognize the signs of gaslighting, key into some common phrases, and respond accordingly. Here are seven common gaslighting phrases, along with some expert-sourced methods on how to handle them.
- “That’s not what happened?”
- Gaslighters very much like to find ways to control the narrative and deny the truth of a situation. They will cling rigidly to their version of events and try whatever they can to convince you that you’re wrong, or at least that your memory is wrong. How to respond: It helps to be firm in this situation. Psychologist Michelle Goldman suggests saying something simple and clear like: ‘I know what I saw, I’m not confused about what happened’ “Depending on the context of the situation, the person’s motives, and your relationship with this person you can even follow up with, ‘It’s okay that we see things differently.'”
- “This is your own fault.”
- In another method of trying to manipulate reality, this is an attempt to shift blame. If employed enough times, the person being gaslit may start to believe that a given situation actually is their fault and eventually shoulder the blame for most of the problems in a relationship. How to respond: Try saying, ‘I hope we can both keep accepting responsibility when we’re at fault, to reduce blaming each other,’ says Goldman. “This neutralizes the situation, reminds you that you’re both human and make mistakes, and hopefully takes down their defenses.”
- “I did that because I was trying to help you.”
- Depending on the context, this can be a very manipulative and controlling tactic designed to make a person feel like they are in the wrong and that the speaker’s actions are kind and well-intentioned. “This can alter the way people see their reality,” says Goldman. How to respond: According to Goldman, a possible response to this type of statement would be ‘I love how much you try to help me. Thank you for that. In this instance, showing me you care for me would look like __,’ and fill in the blank based on what you need at that moment. “This,” she says, “gives you back your voice, gives you the ability to name what you want or need from that person.” Tune in for more or click here: https://www.fatherly.com/life/common-gaslighting-phrases-how-to-respond
- And we know kissing as a social pleasantry, the appropriate ending for a date, and a means of connecting with our main squeeze. The collision of lips and tongues that we often take for granted has a lot more perks than we think, as there are actually beneficial reasons to kiss. We have the top reasons to kiss and why kissing is healthy for you this morning.
- At the end of the show – The best bottled water ranked: There are those who think all water tastes the same and others who know for a fact that the flavor of water changes depending on the brand, pH balance, and more. There are numerous water bottle brands available, but as you’re about to find out, certain ones rank better than others for specific reasons. Whether you’re a fan of Aquafina, Fiji, or Evian, these are some of the best and worst water bottle brands of all time.
- Worst: Dasani Is Actually High In Sodium
- Most water bottle drinkers would think that the only ingredient would be water, but that isn’t true for Dasani. Launched by the Coca-Cola Company in 1999, this brand has some unique ingredients. Dasani is made from tap water, salt, magnesium sulfate, and potassium chloride. The extra salt causes people to be thirstier than when they started drinking.
- Worst: Arrowhead Fell Flat During Its Taste Test
- People who live in the western part of the United States have likely tried Arrowhead Water. Priests stationed at Mission San Gabriel Arcángel were some of the first to find the source of the Arrowhead springs. Blind taste tester Vincent Sanchez tried Arrowhead and said, “The spring water of Arrowhead tastes less like it came straight from the freshest mountain streams and more like the water you drink when all hope is lost…” Tune in for more water rankings and so much more on GTU Hour 2.
