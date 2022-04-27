- On Good Things Utah this morning – Talk about one incredible mom! A Minnesota State Senate candidate is receiving support after giving a speech at a political convention on Saturday while in labor. Erin Maye Quade went into labor early the morning of the Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party convention where she was set to appear to secure her party’s nomination. She still attended to speak. A video of her speech was posted to Twitter by a woman named Ashley Fairbanks who was in attendance as Maye Quade spoke to the crowd before taking a pause while experiencing labor pains. “Excuse me,” Maye Quade is heard saying while leaning over before people begin to cheer her on. While the cheers are in support of Maye Quade, Fairbanks expressed her upset over the candidate having to attend the convention at all while in labor.
Plus, one mom says stop feeling stressed about throwing away all of your kids' amazing homework that they want to save. She says: "Yes, I throw away my kid's art and it's not just about decluttering — there's an important lesson. My son jumped off the school bus yesterday with a familiar roll of paper sticking out of his backpack. I pulled it out and admired it, "Wow, look at this painting! Can you tell me about it?" He quickly related his ideas, thoughts, and enjoyment of the second-grade art project before it hit the trash can with a familiar crunch. That's right. I openly throw away most of my kid's artwork. Sometimes I even use it to fuel the bonfire for our weekend s'more festivities. Meanest mom ever? I don't think so." Tune in to hear her reasons or click here for more: https://headtopics.com/us/yes-i-throw-away-my-kid-s-art-25948739
And are gift registries for kids' birthday parties ok? An etiquette expert weighs in – and it's a controversial topic. Author and etiquette expert Catherine Newman is weighing in this morning. "My knee-jerk impression is that it feels kind of gross. It makes gift giving feel obligatory and transactional, when we want it to feel voluntary and heartfelt," Newman told TODAY Parents. "On the other hand, gift giving is obligatory, unless an invitation specifies otherwise. So I appreciate that the gift registry is just transparently out there with it: Yeah, you're going to have to buy my kid a gift, we both know that. Here are some things they actually want. Plus, I like the idea of avoiding duplicates and waste." Newman noted that a registry is also great for kiddos who are unconventionally gendered, since it spares them the "yuck" of normative assumptions. Jenni Chasty, a mother of two in Arizona, is totally on board with kids' birthday registries. "Honestly it makes things so much easier for everyone," Chasty told TODAY, adding that majority of the gifts she requests are in the $10 to $20 price range.
- Hope you join us for these Hot Topics and so much more this morning on GTU!
