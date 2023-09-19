Silvia Castro, President and CEO of The Suazo Center, along with Edward Bennett, Director of Business Development stopped by to chat 20 years of service to Utah’s underserved entrepreneurs. The Suazo Center is the number one resource for minority owned businesses.

In 1997, Pete Suazo helped Gladys Gonzalez write a business plan and obtain a loan for her first business in the United States, the newspaper, “Mundo Hispano”. The help she received inspired Gladys to pass on that commitment and service to the entire community. After Senator Suazo’s death, in 2001, Gladys gathered support from the greater Salt Lake and Utah communities to create a center to honor Pete Suazo’s name. She sought a means by which to provide the same service, commitment and expertise Pete had given her, and have an avenue to help reach other prospective small business owners.

More than just business, Suazo is committed to helping entrepreneurs build their foundations, grow, and create lifestyles around their passions. As our mission statement says, we are committed to the development and empowerment of Hispanic/Latino and other underserved communities. By assisting entrepreneurs succeed and build wealth, we strive to teach self-reliance, to end cycles of poverty, and to find solutions with positive outcomes.

The Suazo Business Center is a business resource committed to the development and empowerment of the Latino/Hispanic and other underserved communities. They provide assistance to help existing and potential minority entrepreneurs succeed and build wealth.

