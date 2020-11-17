The style and swagger of Another Level barber shop

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

The barbers at Another Level Barbershop are all about style and swagger! Owner Arthur Owens is a local entrepreneur who has fought to stay thriving during the pandemic, despite a fifty percent drop in business. Offering services for men, women, and children, his clientele is very diverse. His staff are the experts when it comes to the different hair types for various races, a skill that can be rare to find locally.

Arthur brought in some of the wonderful products of Another Level Barbershop, and tells us there is something for every type of hair. Everyone is taken care of, and covered there. All COVID-19 protocols are in place to keep staff and customers safe. He loves conversation with his clients, and his never-give-up attitude has endeared him to the community.

Support local by visiting Another Level Barbershop inside the Bridges Apartment Homes at 631 W North Temple in SLC, and on IG at @anotherlevelbarbershopslc